Warning parking outside Gosford 'unwise and unsafe'

A COUNCILLOR has urged anyone thinking of visiting Gosford Forest Park to park in Markethill town, rather than at the side of the busy Gosford Road.

Alderman Jim Speers was speaking to the Ulster Gazette after pictures emerged of cars parked up outside the entry to the park.

Gosford reopened for pedestrian access only yesterday (Wednesday) with strict restrictions.

"As the Parks are for pedestrian access only, access can be gained through specific gates, and all adjoining car parks will remain closed. Under current national lockdown restrictions, it is important to note that, only local people walking or cycling to and from the parks should be using these areas for exercise," the council said in a statement announcing the opening of its parks.

It added that social gatherings, sunbathing, sitting on public benches, BBQ’s, picnics, or group games would not be permitted "to ensure the safety of all users".

But with the car parks closed inside Gosford, that has meant that members of the public have opted to park on the side of the road – a long-running problem at the beauty spot.

And it came as no surprise to Alderman Speers.

“Once the park was opened I knew right away this this problem was likely to be generated because there is no parking inside the park,” he said.

“Parking on the side of a road with fast-moving traffic is an unwise and unsafe thing to do.

“I have seen so many near misses – children getting out of cars, mums and dads taking buggies out of the back of the car. I would encourage people to use Gosford but be sensible in terms of the traffic movement.

“I would encourage everyone to park in the town of Markethill and walk their way out.”

Meanwhile a spokesperson for Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council said, “Our parks are open for pedestrian access only.

“Residents are asked to please adhere to the social distancing measures and guidance in place, to enable all users to stay safe whilst exercising.

“All car parks are closed, and people are advised not to travel to parks at this time. For further information log on to: www.armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk/coronavirus”