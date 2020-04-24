Councillor takes matters into her own hands to tackle fly-tipping

GROWING tired of the sight of waste being dumped at the side of rural roads, one Cusher councillor has launched a campaign to help keep the countryside tidy.

‘Lunch Time Litter Picks’ encourages family to use their daily exercise time to get out and active by helping to clean up the countryside.

Councillor Brónagh Haughey said it was great to see so many people involved with the scheme.

“I am running a litter picking scheme with families to try and keep the countryside tidy,” said Cllr Haughey.

“It is well regulated and adheres to social distancing guidelines. Two people, or a family go out at a time and it is great to see so many people helping to keep our countryside clean and tidy.

“I just want to thank everyone who has been involved so far – it has been a fantastic effort and is making a real difference. It is just a shame there are one or two people still intent on disposing of their waste in this way.”

With recycling centres closed, there had been concern that incidents of fly-tipping would be on the increase.

However, according to Cllr Haughey that is not necessarily the case.

“It happens all the time here, unfortunately,” said the Sinn Fein representative.

“It is absolutely disgusting and a blight on the local community.

“I have received reports of horrible dumping in Darkley and have reported further dumping at Carrickatuke including animal remains and barrels.”

Independent Councillor Paul Berry was also critical of those who deal with their waste in this way.

“Fly-tipping has certainly increased, but there is always fly-tipping,” said Cllr Berry.

“It is terribly irresponsible and there is simply no excuse for it.”

“As we have been asked to remain in lockdown one has to question if clearing out the shed or the garden and then driving somewhere to dispose of the waste is really essential travel at this time.

“When the time comes that the recycling centres open, we can dispose of our waste in a sensible way then.”

For its part, a spokesperson for Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council has confirmed it will continue to “issue penalties to those who are caught dumping waste”.

“It is disappointing that people are carrying out these serious offences at a time of national emergency,” said the spokesperson for the Council.

“The Council will continue to enforce the legislation and issue penalties to those who are caught dumping waste.

“During this time, Council is continuing to maintain essential household waste collection services and would remind people not to clear out garages or attics unless they have a safe place to store waste.

“We will continue to monitor the situation as it evolves and will promptly notify the public of any changes to the current closure arrangements.”