How one young couple have reacted to COVID crisis

SIR- I just want to tell you a story of my son’s wee family over the weeks of this COVID-19.

My son and his partner were both working hard, him in Asda and his partner a nurse in Antrim area . They had to postpone their wedding in May this year as well as their honeymoon ,stag ,and hen do due to covid 19.

They have two wee daughters together and recently their mum has had to move out of the family home to save her family from any infections that she could possibly carry after coming home from working with patients.

Their dad has had to come out of work to look after both girls at home as they were upset not having mum there but they are doing good and not once have I heard them complain about their wedding or anything else that they’ve had to deal with.

In fact my son is doing the shopping for not only his family but for his uncle and also his sister . Both families have to stay home one is cancer patient and the other is diabetic.

It’s times like this where you just forget totally about yourself to help others.

And I thought that, for such a young couple, who have had to set aside their wedding plans after two years of preparation, their response has been so kind and loving.

