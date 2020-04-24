Sion Swifts FC launch appeals to help healthcare workers and the community

SION Swifts FC is a club whose foundations are rooted within the community and in keeping with that spirit it has launched two separate appeals to support healthcare workers and community groups during the coronavirus pandemic.

Altnagelvin Hospital is currently preparing for a surge in patients in the coming weeks and has launched an appeal to ensure a supply of essential toiletries for each patient as there will be no opportunity for their families to visit and bring their personal effects.

The items in need include buttoned male and female pyjamas, night dresses, underwear (basic pants and socks), shower gel, shampoo/conditioner, razors, toothbrushes and toothpaste.

Other items needed are sanitary products, face wipes/wash, face moisturiser, cotton pads, hair brush/comb, hand cream and roll on deodorants for men and women. All donations must be unopened.

A number of local community groups are busy collecting items for distribution to patients in the hospital and Sion Swifts Football Club is doing its bit to help.

The club's collection got underway on Monday and donations will be taken again today (Wednesday) and Friday from 6pm to 8pm.

The drop-off point is Mal's Barbers, Church Square in the village and the community is urged to support the initiative.

"Any donation - large or small - will be greatly received for this very worthy cause," a club spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, the club has also set up a page to help raise funds for local community groups within Sion Mills and Strabane.

With an initial target of £250, within days of being established the page has surpassed that figure and at the time of going to press, a total of £455 had been donated.

A spokesperson said: "In these unprecedented times we at Sion Swifts would like to give a little back to our local community.

"We are aware that as a club we have asked for much help and support over the years and without the good will of our supporters we wouldn't be where we are today.

"We have set up this Justgiving page to raise much needed funds for community groups within Sion Mills and Strabane.

"These community groups are providing an invaluable service to local people and we want to support them as best we can.

"We would really appreciate if all our followers and supporters could donate what they can to hep us help our community in the fight against coronavirus."

To donate to this great cause, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/sionswifts-youthfc