276 COVID-19 deaths registered in NI

LATEST figures published today by NISRA show that, of the 276 total deaths involving COVID-19 occurring up to April 17, 166 (60.1%) occurred in hospital, 93 (33.7%) occurred in care homes, 3 (1.1%) in hospices and 14 (5.1%) occurred at private addresses or other locations.

The 96 deaths in care homes and hospices involved 44 separate establishments.

The comparative number of deaths reported daily by the Public Health Agency to April 17 was 212.

These figures are based on patients having previously tested positive for the virus, whereas NISRA figures are based on the information entered on death certificates, filled out by medical professionals.

The provisional number of total deaths registered in Northern Ireland in the week ending 17th April 2020 (week 15) was 424, 11 fewer than in week 14 but 134 more than the 5-year average of 290.

One hundred and one (23.8%) of these deaths mentioned COVID-19 on the death certificate, bringing the total number of Covid-19 related deaths registered in the calendar year 2020 to 242.

Over the lastthree weeks in total, 410 ‘excess deaths’ (deaths above the average for the corresponding week in previous years) have been registered in Northern Ireland.

Males accounted for around half (49.0%) of all registered deaths in the calendar year 2020 to 17 April and slightly more than half (54.1%) of the 242 COVID-19 related deaths registered over the same period.

The majority of all deaths registered in week 15 and the year-to-date were of persons aged 75 and above. This age group accounted for two-thirds of all deaths and almost 75% of COVID-19 related deaths in the year-to-date up to April 17.

There have been 5,245 deaths registered in the year-to-date, 30.3% of which (1,589) were classified as ‘respiratory’.

The number and proportion of respiratory deaths is lower in the year-to-date than the 5-year average of 1,613 (31.7%)