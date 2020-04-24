All For One

EVERYBODY loves a house party, right?

Friends round. Plenty of craic. And good music.

Unfortunately, the coronavirus has put paid to any notions of that for the foreseeable future.

Unless, of course, you host a virtual house party - which is exactly what an intrepid bunch of local arists has done.

Organised by a man well-known in the local music industry, Andrew Todd, with a little help from his friends, the House Party takes place this Saturday from 12 noon.

And, thanks to the wonders of modern technology, the party is happening in all of our homes.

"Initially, I was approached by friends who work in the hospital, Leanne and Paul, who wanted me to play a few tunes online for them and their friends in the hope of raising £50," explained 'Toddy.'

"I thought, though, that the event would be much better if we opened it up to a few DJ's and from there it just grew and grew.

"The support from far and wide has been fantastic. We now have over 20 of the north coast's finest DJs involved covering all genres of music.

"The virrus doesn’t discriminate based on musical tastes and neither will we. There’s gonna be Hip Hop, Funk/Soul, Indie, House, Disco, Punk, Trance, Commercial, Pop and everything in between. There might even be some County, too, and the odd live band.

"The main thing is, though, that everyone is doing it for free with all proceeds going towards the NHS."

The Virtual House Party will be broadcast via live stream this Saturday (April 25), beginning at 12 noon and running throughout the day.

"All money raised will go to the local Trust and Causeway Hospital which has a designated COVID-19 staff fund," continued Andrew.

"'COVID-19 – Cash Donations Staff Comforts supports staff working with COVID patients and those who have to self-isolate from their families, because of COVID.

"Monies will be used for providing staff with things like comfort packs, food during periods of work and paying for alternative accommodation for staff during self-isolation and we're hoping to raise a lot more than £50!"

The day's proceedings will be hosted by the legendary Alan Simpson and features a who's who of DJ talent from the past two decades - or maybe even more including the following:

X Ray - (Kellys, Legend), Jay Kay - (Network, Everywhere), Neal McLelland/Milky – (Cool FM/Downtown Radio), Gary Hassin - (Hustlers, Portmagic), DJ Joanne - (Kellys), DJ Venus – (Everywhere), Michael Rafferty (Raf) – (Villa, Portstewart Legend), DJ Ash – (Kellys), Niall Quinn - (Kellys), Ian Stewart - (Everywhere), Bonka - (Villa), Marty Party – (Spirit Dublin, Zap Club Brighton), Greg Lundy – (33/45), Chinooq Johnson - (Flux), Greg Wallace - (Antedote Sound System), Dj Darren – (Kellys, Mr Derry), Bill X – (Point Inn), Darren Wallace - (Emerge), Paul P – (Point Inn, Derry Legend), DJ Rico – (Kellys), Mister Fish - (Antedote Sound System), Chrissy D – (North Coast Legend), Toddy – (Bedroom DJ).





Details on how to donate here:

Donate Here:

https://bit.ly/2VPl7bt



Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/AllForOneNI

Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/events/250384742813540/