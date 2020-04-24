Breaking: Cemeteries to re-open

IT has just been announced that local cemeteries will reopen to the public.

Following a meeting of the NI Executive today to discuss the issue, First Minister Arlene Foster: said: "We have agreed to support the Health Minister in lifting the restrictions on access to graveyards.

"This is about balancing public health concerns with the basic human need for people to visit their loved one's grave.

"And in lifting this restriction it is vital that members of the public heed the advice around going on in public, when they are in a cemetery respecting that two metre social distancing rule, limiting their interaction with others and of course washing their hands thoroughly after they have been in public."

In response to the announcement made at the NI Executive press conference, Derry City and Strabane District Council has confirmed its cemeteries will reopen to the public from tomorrow afternoon, Saturday.

All council cemeteries will, from tomorrow, be open to the public daily from 2.30pm to 9pm. They will not be accessible in the mornings to allow for funerals and to facilitate necessary maintenance works.

The council has put in place these temporary measures to ensure cemeteries are open in compliance with government regulations to facilitate funerals and social distancing measures to protect the public and staff.

Visitors to the cemeteries are asked to ensure that they adhere to social distancing guidelines and to respect the needs of everyone who wants to visit as council will be unable to facilitate high numbers of visitors at the same time.

Social distancing and operational changes will also be in place at other cemeteries across the council area including Ballyoan, Altnagelvin, Strabane, Mountcastle and Castlederg.

Signage will be erected across all sites reminding people of the temporary changes that are in place to protect them and guidance and assistance will also be available where necessary.

Council will review all these measures on a regular basis.