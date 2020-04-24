Cemeteries to be reopened

PEOPLE will once again have access to cemeteries after the Northern Ireland Executive announced the decision today (Friday).

Graveyards had been closed to the public from March as part of lockdown measures imposed by the government.

However, in recent days many people had voiced their concerns and frustrations at not being able to visit the final resting place of their loved ones.

The legislation has been drawn up by the Department of Health but the Executive has the power to change it.

Funerals are still limited to a maximum of 10 people and social distancing must still be adhered to, First Minister Arlene Foster said, adding that wakes must still not take place ahead of funerals.

While the decision has been announced today, it remains up the the 11 councils in Northern Ireland, including Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council and Newry, Mourne and Down District Council, to implement it.

The Executive met today (Friday) to discuss the issue and Mrs Foster said the decision was about “balancing public health concerns with the basic human need to visit a loved one's grave”.

The announcement has been welcomed by The Moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland, Rt Rev Dr William Henry.

Speaking on behalf of the denomination, Dr Henry said: “Yesterday, along with my fellow Church Leaders, I had a productive video conference call with the First Minister, deputy First Minister, and both Junior Ministers, during which this important pastoral issue was discussed. I welcome today’s announcement that the Executive will reopen Northern Ireland’s burial grounds.

“For many reasons this is a sensible and compassionate response to an important pastoral and human need, especially when not everyone who mourns a loved one has been able to attend their funeral as a result of current government restrictions. Visiting afterwards, therefore, may be the first occasion they are able to make a personal response at a time of bereavement. Opening graveyards makes this possible.

“Today’s decision will bring much comfort to many, not just those who are grieving the loss of a loved one who passed away recently, but also those who find comfort in being close to those they miss.

“We recognise that appropriate access to burial grounds must be done in a way that ensures appropriate social distancing, and which safeguards those who work there, along with those who have come to visit. As we continue to pray for those in authority who have to make these important decisions, we also pray for those who mourn that they will know the Lord’s comfort.”