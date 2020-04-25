Clarity to be given on travelling for exercise

THE issue of travelling for exercise is to be clarified as the Northern Ireland Executive is set to amend it's lockdown laws.

Two weeks ago the PSNI's Assistant Chief Constable, Alan Todd told the BBC's Nolan Show that members of the public were "not leave the place where you're living unless you have a reasonable excuse which includes the need."

He added, "For those people who can reasonably exercise either from their front door or close to it, and don't have a need to travel elsewhere to do that, then we believe that puts you in breach of the restrictions."

While the amendments to the legislation have not yet been published, the Executive has now said “a drive to a safe space or facility would be permitted".

However, it continued, “taking a long drive to a beach, or resort where numbers of people may gather is unlikely to be regarded as reasonable".

Last night, Assistant Chief Constable Todd said that he welcomed the announcement and the clarity that the change to the regulations and any associated guidance will bring to the public and police officers alike.

“The objective of the Police Service during this period has always been and remains to help our health service colleagues slow the spread of the virus and keep people safe.

“We will continue to engage with people and explain what we need them to do and encourage them to follow the restrictions that are in place.

"Enforcement is always a last resort. The vast majority of people spoken to by Police Officers have cooperated well and a relatively small number of penalty notices have been issued to date."

He added that police have now implemented "additional quality assurance measures in respect of police enforcement of these restrictions and these measures will continue until any new guidance is issued, implemented and bedded in.”

Meanwhile it has been revealed that a total of 23 community restorative notices and 36 penalty notices have been issued in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon borough between March 30 and April 24.