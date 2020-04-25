Shot fired through window of Armagh house

DETECTIVES are investigating after a shot was fired through the window of a house in Armagh last night, Thursday 24 April.

Two males and two females, all adults, were inside the property at the time but were not injured.

A van was subsequently discovered on fire close to Ballyard Castle a short time later which police believe may be linked to this incident.

Detectives are appealing for information. They are keen to hear from anyone who was in the Keady Road area at around 11pm and who may have seen a light white van in the area at the time, or who may have captured CCTV, dash-cam or mobile phone footage.

Detectives can be contacted by calling 101, quoting reference 136 25/04/20.