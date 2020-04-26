Deaths of five more people announced

THE Department of Health has today (Sunday) announced that a further five people have sadly passed away as a result of Covid-19.

On its website, the Department said that this now brings the total of coronavirus-related deaths to 299 in Northern Ireland.

The latest official figures bring the total number of deaths across the UK to 20,732. These deaths mostly occurred in hospitals.

On Friday (24 April) the Northern Ireland Executive met to discuss the reopening of cemeteries, with First Minister Arlene Foster saying people would now be able to visit the graves of their loved ones, however strict social distancing measures would be in place.

It is now up to each council - including Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council and Newry, Mourne and Down District Council - to decide how and when they will begin this process.

The current lockdown measures imposed by the government are due to be reviewed on 7 May.