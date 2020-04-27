Baseball bat gang attack house

Detectives are appealing for information following the report of a burglary in the Adair Manor area of Ballymena yesterday evening, Sunday 26 April.

Detective Sergeant Lenaghan said: “It was reported that five people, three males and two females, went to the front door of a house at around 7.30pm. Several of the group were armed with baseball bats.

“When the female occupant opened the door, one of the men pushed her right back into the property and demanded money. The others followed as far as the hallway.

“The suspects made off empty-handed, travelling in a grey BMW.

“The occupant, thankfully, wasn’t physically injured. She has, however, been left distressed by this cowardly and despicable act.

“We are appealing to anyone with information, or who noticed any suspicious activity in the area on Sunday evening, to get in touch on 101 quoting reference number 1779 of 26/04/20.”

Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.