'Give it a lash'around Slieve Gullion

Craobh Rua Camlocha Hurling Club have organised a “Puc Around Slieve Gullion” to keep its hurlers on the move during this challenging time.

The south Armagh based Club have also decided to use their “Puc” to help raise much needed funds for Cuan Mhuire (Sister Consilios) Addiction Centre.

Laurence Bradley Chairperson of Craobh Rua said,

“This initiative was put together by our senior team hurlers. Our club is rooted in the community and have developed many relationships with Charities such as Cuan Mhuire. Recently Cuan Mhuire facilitated an excellent Workshop about Addiction and the impact of it on individuals, their families, friends and wider communities. This is our way of showing our gratitude. Cuan Mhuire like most Charities is facing tough times at the minute and have launched an Emergency Fund”.

Pat Mc Ginn secretary of Craobh Rua, works with the “Friends of Cuan Mhuire” Group said,

“Any support at all to help Sr Consilio, her staff and Volunteers continue to deliver their life changing and life saving services is very welcome. I always have been proud of this Club for its efforts not only with playing and promoting hurling but it’s care for the community.The club and our members are involved in the wide range of community support during the Coronavirus pandemic. We are also fully aware of other consequences from this period such as addiction and that is why the hurlers have put this together. We invite all to ‘give it a lash’

Craobh Rua Camlocha Hurling Club Puc around Sliabh Gullion fundraising for Cuan Mhuire (Sr Consilios) ‬

‪ ‘Give it a lash’ ‬

‪https://t.co/iMF0SLerLf?ssr=true‬