Armagh talent showcased globally in Culture Ireland Covid-19 initiative

TWO musical acts from County Armagh have so far been selected to participate in Ireland Performs.

The initiative by Culture Ireland with Facebook Ireland supports Irish artists to perform live online to a global audience. Over 120,000 people from across the globe tuned in to the first week of Ireland Performs.

Conchúr White, a singer songwriter from Portadown, performed live at 12.30pm on Monday, 27th April. His unique style is influenced by Lana Del Rey and Alex Turner, among others. He performed tracks live from his EP ‘Bikini Crops’ and his follow up EP.

Cup O’Joe will perform tomorrow, Tuesday, 28th April at 3.30pm. They are a band made up of three siblings from County Armagh. Their style is a mix of bluegrass and traditional Irish tunes. They were selected to showcase as part of Tradfest 2020 in Dublin and, like many others, should currently be on tour. Their live performance will be a mix of new and reimagined trad tunes, Live from Home.

All performances can be viewed live or watched back afterwards on the Culture Ireland Facebook page.

The scheme, launched on April 3 as part of the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht’s response to the COVID-19 crisis, has already attracted more than 350 applications. Ireland Performs will continue for at least another two weeks with a stellar offer of some of Ireland’s finest talents including theatre, visual arts and spoken word as well as music.

Minister Josepha Madigan welcomed the initiative’s success, saying “It is great to see that the work of so many of our great artists is being received so positively by Irish and international audiences. I really want to thank all of the artists who’ve shared their work so far.”

”We know that the COVID-19 emergency is hugely stressful and challenging for artists with performances cancelled and incomes reduced or lost. This is only one of the range of initiatives to support artists and details of all of the supports are available on the Department’s website.”

You can watch all performances on the Culture Ireland Facebook page HERE.

Ireland Performs is a grant scheme to support professional artists and enable the live presentation of their work on online platforms. Funding of €100,000 is being made available on a match funded basis by Facebook Ireland and Culture Ireland, a division of the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht. All successful artists will be awarded €1,000. The scheme is managed by Culture Ireland in conjunction with First Music Contact and Poetry Ireland. The artists (and/or their agents and publishers) own and retain copyright of their work. The scheme is still open for applications and more information is available HERE.

Artists and those working in the arts sector are also eligible to apply for a range of government supports that have been introduced in the wake of the crisis, including the Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Benefit. Visit the Department’s website for full details HERE.