DUP call for special council meeting to discuss amenity centres

DUP representatives on Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council have urged the Council’s Lord Mayor to call a special meeting.

Under the Council’s standing order 3.2 the Lord Mayor must call a meeting of the Council if a request for such a meeting is supported by nine members of the chamber.

The standing order also states that if the Lord Mayor refuses or does not call the meeting within seven day of service of the request, then the nine members may call a meeting of the Council at the expiration of this period.

The DUP has 11 members on Council and wants the meeting to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic within the borough.

Writing to the Council’s Lord Mayor, Councillor Mealla Campbell, the DUP’s group whip, Cllr Darryn Causby said: “I have been instructed by all 10 of my party colleagues to request that you call a special meeting of the Council to discuss the current COVID-19 situation.

“In particular to discuss the issues relating to amenity sites. I am requesting this meeting under standing order 3.2 Convening Special Meetings.

“I would ask that you accede to this request as soon as possible. We note however, that if you do not accede to this request within seven days we have the power, under the same standing order to call a meeting ourselves.”

Cllr Causby continued: “Additionally, we understand that Council are working to provide a technology based solution to Council meetings. However, four weeks have now passed [and] our Council has not met.

“Given that the NI Assembly and the Westminster Parliament are still meeting, we believe that as with the previous special meeting, appropriate social distancing measures can be put in place and a meeting should take place in the WJ Mayes Hall.

“It is our view that the full Council should be meeting at this crucial time as it is the elected members who are responsible for the direction and decisions being made for the organisation.

“Party leaders meetings are good forums for discussion but they are not a place for making decisions and we respectfully request that members are allowed to fulfil their democratic duty to govern the borough.”