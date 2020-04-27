Now's not the time to gamble with people's lives, says Foster as 10 more coronavirus deaths are confirmed

THE Department of Health has this afternoon announced that 10 more people have sadly lost their lives to Covid-19.

This brings the total number of deaths to 309 since the start of the outbreak.

According to the Department's website, some 3374 people have tested positive for coronavirus, with 66 testing positive in their most recent figures.

Testing is also being carried out at the SSE Arena in Belfast, City of Derry Rugby Club and Craigavon MOT Centre.

Speaking during today's NI Executive press conference, First Minister Arlene Foster picked up on a number of points from Prime Minister Boris Johnson's speech this morning as he returned to work after contracting coronavirus.

Mrs Foster said now is not the time for the government, business and the public to gamble with people's lives.

"Please remain at home as much as possible," she added, saying the fight against the coronavirus is not over.

She added that she concurred with Mr Johnson's comments that we are "at a moment of great risk", saying that ahead of the review of restrictions in May there will continue to be a monitoring of the data that has been accumulated "so we can make the best decision we possibly can".