Proceed with caution, McNulty warns governments

SDLP Assembly Member for Newry and Armagh, Justin McNulty MLA, has urged governments and communities to proceed with caution in the weeks ahead as the current COVID-19 restrictions are reviewed in the coming days.

Mr McNulty said, "Social distancing measures are working, but let us not fall into the trap of thinking that this pandemic is at an end.

"We’ve heard widespread commentary on the airwaves and in the media from people speculating about when lockdown restrictions can be lifted. We need to patient and vigilant, listen to the experts, follow the science and proceed with caution.

"We should not forget this island has already lost over 1,000 citizens to this indiscriminate disease. Thankfully many more have recovered. And, let us not forget those who have lost loved ones from illnesses other than COVID-19 and who have been unable to share the grief with a wake or funeral in our special Irish way.

"We all recognise that we are in extraordinary times, but we must also realise we are not past the finish line yet.

"I fully appreciate many people are frustrated at home, they want to see services recommenced and they are itching to get back to work. However, we need to guard against a second wave of this disease and all our efforts must be directed to protecting life and protecting our health services.

"Whilst many are calling for the return to something akin to what was normality, we just need to look at care homes across this island. Staff are exhausted battling by day and by night to keep COVID-19 out of their care homes, because they know if this deadly virus does enter, it can have devastating consequences. These are the most vulnerable in our society and if for no other reason than to protect them and other vulnerable people, and those that care for them, we need to proceed with caution.

"We are one island and it is imperative we continue to work in unison across this island. This virus knows no borders, but what is clear is the fact that measures already implemented are working and will continue to work. We cannot allow complacency to creep in. We need to proceed with caution."