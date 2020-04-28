Armagh's new Archbishop John takes up his crozier

THE Church of Ireland's new Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of All-Ireland takes up his role today (Tuesday).

John McDowell, who was previously the Bishop of Clogher, fills the void left by the retirement of Archbishop Richard Clarke in February.

The 64-year-old was previously Rector of St Mark’s, Dundela, in East Belfast (2002-2011), Rector of Ballyrashane (1999-2002), and Curate of Antrim (1996-1999).

Speaking in the Clogher diocesan magazine, he said that he was looking forward to his move to Armagh and his new role as the head of the Church of Ireland.

“I was obviously surprised and very grateful for the confidence that my colleagues in the House of Bishops placed in me,” he said.

“There is a transition period where you are not really the Archbishop of Armagh but you want to be as helpful as you can and you are also I suppose trying to work out what and how you are going to approach the task.”

Setting out his vision for the church under his leadership, the new Archbishop said that the role was not without its challenges.

“It’s difficult to speak for the church as the Church of Ireland General Synod is the body which has that authority. There is a saying that the Church of Ireland is synodically governed and episcopally led,” he said.

“What the Archbishop of Armagh can do is to speak to the Church and suggest what it can concern itself with.

“It sets a bit of a tone as well. It’s about its spiritual life and its own governance and the need to acknowledge that like probably all institutions and all bodies some bits of it do well and some do not do well; some bits are growing and some bits are shrinking; some bits function very well and some bits function not so well and to maybe try to discover that the bits that do not do well could do a bit better, in terms of spiritual life and acknowledging there is a huge diversity within Anglicanism and to remember that that’s all part of the Anglican heritage.

“There are obviously particular challenges at the moment, what the church says to society and what it does for the society in which it is placed. You cannot pretend it doesn’t live in a political context. Politics is not something that just happens in Parliament.

“Democracies are places where political discussion or dialogue are about what we can do together or decisions which are deeply embedded. There are institutions which are recognisable bodies in civil society such as the business community, trade unions, voluntary sector and churches are one of those. I think they have their particular things to say and its perfectly legitimate for them to say it.”

In particular Archbishop McDowell said that two big issues coming to the forefront already included the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak.

“The big imponderable at the moment is coronavirus and we have no idea how deeply that will affect the patterns of society. We could come out the other side of that challenge a changed society, with maybe small changes and maybe some very profound changes.

“Of course the other big external issue is Brexit which involves the relationships between the different regions within Ireland and the United Kingdom.

“I could be in both parts of that jurisdiction in one day praying for good governance for both of them and for their leaders,” he said.