Council re-opens cemeteries

THE council has confirmed that it has re-opened the Borough’s cemeteries ‘with temporary restrictions in place’.

The U-turn was made following a meeting of the Northern Ireland Executive on Friday when the visiting ban was axed.

Since Saturday morning all pedestrian gates have been open from 9am to 8pm.

Vehicular access is ‘controlled’ from 9am to 5pm - with priority given to funeral services during this time

Council has stressed that the number of mourners at burials is still limited to 10 people

A spokesman added that all visitors should adhere to safe social distancing regulations and respect the health and safety of staff and other visitors at all times.

“I welcome the decision from the NI Executive to ease the restrictions on the opening of cemeteries,” said Mayor John Smyth.

“I understand how difficult this measure was for many in our community who have lost people close to them. I hope this decision will bring some comfort to people who are bereaved and have been unable to visit their loved ones place of rest.

“However we must be mindful that we are still in the midst of this pandemic and we cannot become complacent.”