Moy supermarket hits back over staff abuse

THE management of a Moy supermarket have hit out at a “small minority” of customers who have abused staff.

Staff at the village's Eurospar say that the majority of shoppers have been courteous and followed social distancing rules – but they will be asking anyone who doesn't to leave the store.

And they will have no hesitation in getting the PSNI involved.

“Sadly we find ourselves in the unfortunate situation of having to write this message,” staff said in a Facebook post.

“The vast majority of our customers have quickly adapted to the enforced changes and have been cheerfully and respectfully co-operating and adhering to the new rules. We thank you sincerely for this.

“Unfortunately a small minority are refusing to comply with the rules and are abusing our staff both verbally and physically.

“These are exceptional circumstances for all of us. Our staff have had to quickly change the way they work and also put themselves and their families at risk of being exposed to the virus.

“They, like you, are people with their own needs who are trying to protect and support loved ones.”

The shop's management said that they have always valued their role in serving and supporting the community, adding “community is at the heart of everything we do”.

They continued: “The current situation has seen us having to step back from the face to face interaction with our customers that we so enjoy and we know that you miss the personal touch from us too.

“We are also really missing the banter with the older members of our community but we want to protect them and we are personally seeing to it that they get what they need.

“We implore everybody to please understand that circumstances are extremely challenging for us at the moment. We will not be tolerating those who do not abide by the rules, who abuse our staff verbally or physically or who disturb the peace for other customers.

“There will be zero tolerance of those who do not follow the rules, or of abuse and disturbances of the peace. Perpetrators will be asked to leave, or removed and we will be calling the PSNI to prosecute offenders.”