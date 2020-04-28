Minute's silence today to remember NHS staff

STAFF of Daisy Hill Hospital and Craigavon Area Hospital will today remember the 80 staff that have lost their lives on the frontline over the past few months as a result of Covid-19.

A minute's silence will be held at 11am today (Tuesday) with staff standing at the front of Daisy Hill Hospital and those at Craigavon Area Hospital lining the entrance up to the hospital building.

The Northern Ireland Executive is calling on the people of Northern Ireland to come together at 11am to observe a minute of silence to commemorate all those who have been killed, injured or have contracted an occupational illness at work.

Trade unions mark International Workers’ Memorial Day on 28 April every year.

The Minister of Health, Robin Swann, said: “International Workers’ Memorial Day is an important, annual international commemoration. It is brought into even sharper focus for us this year as we battle Covid-19.

"I know that the main health and social care unions have suggested a minute of silence and I wholeheartedly endorse this proposal, as does the Executive as whole.

“Northern Ireland’s Health and Social Care employers will be marking the minute of silence wherever possible, and I hope that others do the same.

"Whilst our thoughts are with health and social care workers in particular this year, we cannot forget the sacrifices made by all other workers, both at this time, and in the past too - across all sectors," he added.