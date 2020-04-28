Our man Clive running to raise money for much-needed PPE

ALPHA Media Group's very own Clive Nesbitt is marking 40 years with the company by going on the run with his mate!

And he's doing it for a good cause – to help people on the front line in the fight against COVID-19.

Along with fellow Armagh man Matthew Nicholson, Clive was due to take part in the Belfast Marathon this weekend.

However, due to the coronavirus crisis, that is not happening.

So, rather than missing out, they have pledged to run 'Not The Belfast Marathon'!

It's due to take place in a location yet to be announced, but it will be somewhere the pair can run together but exercise social distancing – and somewhere hopefully not too hilly!

Clive told the Ulster Gazette, “A marathon is just over 40 kilometres, so I had wanted to run Belfast to mark my 40 years with the company.

“However, due to the restrictions which are in place, we had to come up with an alternative.

“We've run 314 marathons between us – I've done 164 and Matthew's done 150. We're never going to win but it's about the taking part, as they say!

“Any money we raise will go towards PPE for local nursing homes and we would welcome any donations from members of the public.”

And if you would like to donate, simply click here.