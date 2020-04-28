SF say it's 'irresponsible' to be talking about reopening recycling centres

SINN Fein's ABC councillors have said that now is not the time to be talking about reopen recycling centres.

It comes after the DUP called on Lord Mayor, Cllr Mealla Campbell, to hold a council meeting to discuss the matter.

The DUP’s group whip, Cllr Darryn Causby said in a letter to the Mayor: “I have been instructed by all 10 of my party colleagues to request that you call a special meeting of the Council to discuss the current COVID-19 situation.

“In particular to discuss the issues relating to amenity sites. I am requesting this meeting under standing order 3.2 Convening Special Meetings.

“I would ask that you accede to this request as soon as possible. We note however, that if you do not accede to this request within seven days we have the power, under the same standing order to call a meeting ourselves.”

Tonight Sinn Fein set out their position - and they say now is not the time to be relaxing the lockdown.

In a statement, the Sinn Féin ABC Council team have said now is not the time for a conversation on the relaxation of lockdown measures including the opening of amenity sites.

Councillor Bróna Haughey said: “Today 20 people sadly lost their lives to COVID-19.

"To date on the island of Ireland 1,488 people have lost their lives and their families are grieving.

“Mothers, fathers, daughters and sons.

“It is clear from figures over the last few days that we are in the peak of this crisis. We have not eliminated the virus. It is not beaten.

“Now is therefore not the time to discuss relaxing measures. Any talk of doing so is irresponsible and a distraction. We know this is difficult but we need to stick together to see this through.

“Otherwise our sacrifices for the past six weeks will have been in vain.

“NHS and frontline workers continue to ask us to stay at home.

“Our main focus must be on stopping the spread of this virus to protect our NHS and to save lives. Any shift in focus will result in the otherwise preventable loss of life.”