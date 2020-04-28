Twenty more COVID-19 deaths confirmed

A FURTHER 20 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland over the last 24 hours.

That figure, which brings the death toll here to at least 329, covers mainly hospital deaths and is expected to rise once deaths in care homes and in the community are taken into account.

Meanwhile the number of people who have so far tested positive for the virus is 3,408.

Speaking today's Stormont press briefing, Northern Ireland's Chief Medical Officer, Dr Michael McBride, said now is "not the time to drop our guard".

"We're are still not through the first wave of this infection," he said.

Dr McBride said he understood that people could be frustrated by seeing restrictions being relaxed in other European countries.

However, he added: "We are not all in the same place at this time and that is crucially important for us all to remember.

"It is too soon, it is too early for us now to lose the ground that we have made."

A "time will come when we will be able to ease some of the restrictions," said Health Minister Robin Swann, but he added “that time is not now".

"I know the public will forgive me for being cautious about that," he adds.

"I don't want to start speculating on potential dates, because we haven't reached that stage yet.

"I don't want people thinking or acting like it is imminent, because it is not."

He says the lockdown will stay for as "long as it is needed and no longer", while social distancing will stay in some form for "many months".