Twenty more people sadly die as a result of Covid-19

A FURTHER 20 people have sadly lost their lives to Covid-19, the Department of Health has announced today (Tuesday).

This now brings the total number of recorded deaths to 329 since the start of the outbreak.

The number of confirmed cases in Northern Ireland now stands at 3408, with 34 more confirmed cases diagnosed here.

According to figures on the Department's website, the care home outbreaks (as of Monday, 27 April) stand at 69. Currently there are 790 patients in hospitals with suspected or confirmed coronavirus, while to date some 3203 people have been discharged.

The announcement of these figures comes just hours after a minute's silence was held today to mark International Workers’ Memorial Day, which is held on 28 April every year.

Staff from Daisy Hill Hospital and Craigavon Area Hospital took time today to remember the 80 staff that have lost their lives on the frontline over the past few months as a result of Covid-19.