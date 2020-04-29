Council to offer waste drop off points and phased reopening of recycling centres

A NUMBER of waste disposal drop off points will be made available from Friday 1 May by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council to deal with mounting piles of rubbish.

People are asked to bring ID as proof of residency in the Borough to access these drop off points.

Bagged waste and boxes will only be accepted. Bags should not contain food waste. Liquid waste like paints and large bulky items will not be accepted.

No trailers or vans will be allowed access.

The times, dates and locations are as follows:

Friday 8am-12 noon:Valley Leisure Centre car park

Friday 2pm-6pm:Neillsbrook Community Centre car park

Saturday 8am-12 noon: Antrim Civic Centre car park

Saturday 2pm-6pm: Antrim Civic Centre car park

Monday 8am-12 noon: Crumlin Community Centre car park

Monday 2pm-6pm: Sixmile Leisure Centre car park

Tuesday 8am-12 noon: Ballyearl Arts and Leisure Centre car park

Tuesday 2pm-6pm: Neillsbrook Community Centre car park

Wednesday 8am-12 noon: Crumlin Community Centre car park

Wednesday 2pm-6pm: Valley Leisure Centre car park

Thursday 8am-12 noon: Sixmile Leisure Centre car park

Thursday 2pm-6pm: Ballyearl Arts and Leisure car park

Additionally, there will be a phased approach in reopening Household Recycling Centres. Details as follows:

OPENING 4 MAY

9am -8pm Mon-Sat

Newpark

O’Neill Road

OPENING 11 MAY

9am -8pm Mon-Sat

Bruslee, Newtownabbey

Craigmore, Randalstown

Crumlin

ACCESS IS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

How to book:

Bookings can be made by T. 028 9034 0056 or by completing an online form on the council website.

Each slot is five minutes (eg 5/6 bags of waste) and residents are required to be present 10 minutes prior to their slot at the relevant holding area below:

Newpark Antrim - Civic Centre Car Park

Bruslee - Sixmile Leisure Centre Car Park

Craigmore - John Street Car Park, Randalstown

O’Neill Road - Valley Leisure Centre Car Park

Crumlin - Crumlin Leisure Centre Car Park

Please ensure you bring ID as proof of residency in the Borough,

All necessary social distancing measures will be complied with. As a result, staff will not be able to assist customers to remove waste.

The following items will only be accepted: general household waste (black bags), garden waste, cardboard, timber.

No food waste, furniture or rubble will be accepted.

No trailers or vans will be allowed access.

Anyone who is self-isolating or has symptoms of COVID-19, like high fever; new and continuous cough, must not visit under any circumstances.

Visits must only be made if absolutely necessary, for example, if storing the waste at home presents a health and safety risk.

People using the service are asked to combine visits with other activities, such as grocery shopping, to limit the amount of travel.

They are also asked to from undertaking unnecessary DIY, conducting ‘clear outs’, creating excess garden waste or other ‘waste generating’ activities until the service is operating normally again.