Nicola lends a helping hand to NHS staff with skincare gesture

TANDRAGEE entrepreneur and mother of two, Nicola Hamill, has done her bit to say thanks to NHS staff.

Nicola, who is a Neal’s Yard consultant, felt helpless during the current pandemic. So, she decided to donate some products to Craigavon Area Hospital as a thank you for all their amazing efforts fighting this pandemic on our behalf.

“It began with me donating some handcare products to 4 South to help ease the pain with the constant hand washing,” she explained.

“Neal’s Yard (NRYO) products are certified organic, so there are no nasty chemicals and they are much kinder to your skin. It snowballed from there.

“Then I began to hear reports about the tight-fitting PPE and the bruises, sores and irritated skin, so I’ve been donating products to help with this discomfort.”

To date she has donated £544.20 worth of products to Craigavon Area Hospital and reached the Intensive Care, A&E, A&E Mental Health, 4 South, 4 North, and Maternity wards, as well as Rosemount Care Home, Bannview Care Home and Cardiology at the Royal Victoria Hospital.

After speaking to Frank Mitchell on his U105 show, she has received multiple messages from frontline staff, and from some of their parents, requesting donations.

Nicola commented, “I really want to help as many frontline staff as possible and would like to include pharmacy staff also.

“All of the frontline staff are doing an amazing job and deserve some NYRO love to make their jobs a little easier. If I can do that, I’m happy”.

Nicola has also enlisted the help of her two children – Molly, aged 8 and Joe, aged 4.

“The kids love helping me,” Nicola commented.

“They are helping make envelopes from recycled paper and old brochures. We have a little production line going to add samples and information into the envelopes.

“I love that they are learning about protecting our planet, recycling as much as possible and the amazing job the frontline staff are doing, as it can be quite difficult for them to understand.

“I can’t take all of the credit though. Without the donations and orders from my customers this would not be possible. They have been so generous – I’ve received donations from £10 right up to £50!”

Unfortunately, Nicola said she is unable to continue without the help of the public. With every order, she can donate products – the more orders the more products she can donate and reach all those that have requested help.

“So by treating yourself you are helping others – it's win-win,” she said. “Please help me help them.”

She is encouraging people to share her Facebook or Instagram posts to raise awareness of what she is trying to do as someone might be affected and need products or might want to buy; purchase some NYRO products from has as with every order she is able to donate products; or donate and she will purchase products on your behalf - no commission will be taken so all of your money will go on much needed and appreciated products.

Also, Nicola is running an online raffle and donating a beauty box containing £90 worth of Neal’s Yard products. Tickets are £2 and you can purchase them from her social media sites.