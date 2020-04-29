Posties praised as some Saturday services suspended

ROYAL Mail has announced that from this Saturday, May 2, it will reduce its service delivery by removing letter deliveries on Saturdays.

Tracked parcels and Special Delivery items and most parcel will still be delivered on Saturdays.

Kellin McCloskey, Head of Postal Services Policy at The Consumer Council, said: “The Consumer Council understands this is a challenging time for all delivery key workers across Northern Ireland.

“We recognise the great work of Royal Mail staff at this time, when consumers are more reliant than ever on their deliveries.

“The change to withdrawing letter delivery on a Saturday should have minimal impact on consumers, but will allow Royal Mail the ability to better manage its network given the problems it is facing with corona-related absences and necessary social distancing.

“The Consumer Council would hope that these changes will lead to the safeguarding staff whilst ensuring the efficient delivery of all mail across Northern Ireland.”

The Consumer Council has a dedicated Postal Services coronavirus webpage, which offers advice for consumers on postal deliveries, couriers, Post Office branches and Post Office accounts.

It is available at www.consumercouncil.org.uk/coronavirus.