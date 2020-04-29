Strabane man living in China says country is emerging from 'COVID bubble'

A STRABANE man living in and teaching in China is preparing to return to work as lockdown restrictions imposed are eased and the country slowly emerges from the grip of the coronavirus pandemic.

Raymond Ferguson (48) has been living and teaching in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, for the last ten years.

He and his family - wife Lingmon and their sons Dylan (6) and Callum (14 months) - have been living under strict restrictions for almost three months.

As the western world continues to experience the worst of the outbreak, life for them is ebbing closer to normality.

The father-of-two, who last month sent an inspiring message back home urging people to heed expert advice on coronavirus, revealed that pupils at his school will begin returning on a phased basis later this month.

In his latest update on social media, the Strabane man said the 'Covid bubble' in China is beginning to shrink as life slowly returns to normal.

"I just got confirmation that my school will begin taking students from Grade 9 to 12 back on April 27 and other grades from elementary to middle school will return on a staggered system from May 11 onwards. Kindergarten have no set return date as yet," he said.

"We should have returned on February 17 after the spring holiday here which began on January 15."

Speaking to the Strabane Weekly News last month, Raymond said he had been struck by the eeriness of how empty the streets and roads were in his resident city - a city of almost 14 million people - but homes and businesses are now reopening their doors.

"On the streets there are a lot more people and for the first time in months it has felt like the Covid bubble is beginning to shrink," he continued.

"It has taken a while to get to this point and I have faith that the decision to bring students back would not have been made if it meant a risk to them and all the people who have made sacrifices over the past two-and-a-half months.

"The numbers of new infections over the past few days and weeks have been negligible but even though people are not letting their guards down just yet.

"Masks, temperature checks and social distancing are still the norm and I feel that may continue for quite some time.

"However, at least a positive step today for everyone here who has been living in the Covid bubble since January 20."

He said that it is down to the stringent measures taken by the Chinese government that the virus has almost been eradicated there and as for advice for his native town, it's very much the same; social distancing, wear a mask, drink lots of water and wash your hands often.

"Hang tight everyone and soon I will be delighted to hear similar stories coming from you all too," he added.

Inspiring

However it's not just the positive updates from Raymond that have been inspiring but he has also been instrumental in sourcing and sending some much-needed Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) back to his hometown.

Strabane independent councillor Raymond Barr said he has been in touch with the local man as part of the 'Strabane Together Against Covid' grouping.

"I contacted Ray with a view to the possibility of him sourcing masks and gloves for me. Not only did he source them, he collected them, packaged them and despatched them.

"I have now 10,000 masks and 1,000 pairs of gloves in transit to Strabane while a third party has 3,000 on their way again thanks to Ray or 'Teddy' as he is sometimes known.

"I can’t thank this man enough for his efforts in sourcing and despatching this much needed cargo to Strabane and also his inspirational posts regarding life in China as they come out of the lockdown.

"Another brilliant Strabane man going the extra mile for his townsfolk and not forgetting of course those sponsors who financed this purchase - Pat O Neill and at this time our anonymous donor.

"Ray hopes to visit home in the summer with his lovely family and I’d ask anyone who meets him take him in and buy him a drink; he sure deserves it," cllr Barr said.