Tandragee company continues to see high demand for its crisps

A TANDRAGEE crisp manufacturing company has continued to see a high demand for its product despite witnessing a “significant impact” in other areas of its sales.

Tayto has been continuing to produce its popular crisp brands at Tandragee Castle, to keep up with demands, many of which undoubtedly will be from those self-isolating at home.

Over the past six weeks, the company said its online sales figures - which are worldwide - have more than doubled compared to the same period last year.

A Tayto spokesperson told the Ulster Gazette, in particular sales of bigger multipacks and sharing lines have been very strong over recent times.

“Tayto crisps are some of the most popular snacks in Northern Ireland and we have continued to see a high demand during the last few weeks,” the spokesperson said.

“Our cases of crisps are proving a perfect treat for those who are isolating at home, whether in Northern Ireland, Great Britain or for the Northern Irish diaspora missing the ‘Taste of Home’ all over the world.

“However, there has been a significant impact on our sales channels, including through food service and hospitality businesses,” the spokesperson revealed.

Despite lockdown restrictions being imposed on March 23, the well-known manufacturer has not experienced any difficulties in maintaining essential supplies to ensure the production line continues.

“As we source all of our ingredients from local suppliers, this has meant that our supply chain has remained strong, with all of the businesses working together to ensure that vital food products reach our consumers.”

With new guidelines implemented on social distancing, the company said it has been following all government advice to ensure the wellbeing of its 350 employees of Tayto in Northern Ireland and 1,600 of Tayto Group across the UK.

“Tayto takes the health and safety of its employees very seriously and we have quickly adapted how we work in relation to the coronavirus situation.

“As a food producer, our employees are protecting the essential supply chains to our grocery retailers.

“We have implemented a number of measures which have ensured that we have effective social distancing in place.

“We have open lines of communication with all of our employees and we are following all government guidance to maintain a safe working environment.”

Established in 1956, Tayto - which is owned by the Hutchinson family - has been a favourite in many households over the years.

The Tayto Group is the largest British-owned crisp and snack manufacturer and produces over five million packs a day across its seven UK sites, including at its original factory at Tandragee Castle.