Council silence over DUP's calls for special meeting

DESPITE silence from Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council around calls for an emergency meeting, the DUP has confirmed it will call one, with or without the Chief Executive or Lord Mayor’s permission.

Last weekend, the DUP’s group whip, Councillor Darryn Causby wrote to the Lord Mayor Mealla Campbell urging her to call a special meeting of Council.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service has contacted council on a number of occasions requesting a comment about the matter but Council has, as of yet, issued no response.

Confirming that he too has yet to receive a response, Councillor Darryn Causby said the DUP will ensure councillors from across the borough are able to “engage, scrutinise and contribute” to discussions about the Council’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have heard nothing back yet,” said Cllr Causby on Wednesday afternoon (April 29) .

“Council has well and truly fallen silent. The corporate side are silent and the elected members have no voice at present, other than party leaders but all councillors have a mandate to represent their constituents within this borough.

“This is a crucial period of time in our history and local government is a key lynch-pin in the response to this pandemic. It is only right that councillors have the chance to engage, scrutinise and contribute to policy discussion.”

Under the Council’s standing order 3.2 the Lord Mayor must call a meeting of the Council if a request for such a meeting is supported by nine or more members of the chamber.

The order also states that if the Lord Mayor does not call the meeting within seven days of service of the request, then the nine or more members may call a meeting of Council at the expiration of this period.

Councillor Causby has made it clear he and his party colleagues intend to do just that.

“The standing order gives us the power to call this meeting, if the Lord Mayor will not and if she doesn’t, we most certainly will,” said Cllr Causby.

“The decisions made now are going to impact upon our businesses and rate payers and we need to discuss things. MLAs are sitting at present and we have elected members chomping at the bit to get back to work.

“If people can still go to shops and work in factories why can we not use our facilities to host a meeting and still adhere to social distancing protocols?”

The councillor also said the meeting would allow members to debate the opening of amenity sites.

“At present Council are saying they are ‘reviewing the implications’ of the Minister’s guidance on the reopening of amenity sites,” said Cllr Causby.

“This review is simply dithering, delay and dereliction of duty to supply an essential service. Councillors need to be able to discuss important issues like this and have their voices heard.”