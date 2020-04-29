New DVA email launched for customer queries

INFRASTRUCTURE Minister Nichola Mallon has launched a new email to support customers with DVA queries given the ongoing disruption and challenges due to Covid-19.

The new contact point will enable motorists to have their queries and concerns dealt with by DVA staff.

“Customers have been so patient over the past few weeks, indeed months, while DVA has had to adapt and respond to an ever increasingly challenging environment," said Minister Mallon.

“While I’m delighted we have been able to secure routes to keep most drivers on the road, disruption has been caused and solutions have not been found for everyone in every circumstance.

“I can assure the public that I remain focused with the DVA on doing all that we can to support the public during this difficult time. While services remain suspended and restricted, I am pleased to announce this email service that will allow customers to come straight through to DVA staff to deal with their individual queries and concerns.

“Information continues to be provided regularly via nidirect but I recognise this is a fast moving picture and there are often many complexities facing drivers. This communication tool will provide a single point of contact and support for customers experiencing difficulties.

“While we work through this period, I want to thank the public for their support. I remain committed to doing all that I can to minimise disruption to drivers but the safety of staff and customers is paramount.”

The new email address now in place is dva.customerservices@infrastructure-ni.gov.uk