PSNI again refuse to issue COVID-19 legal advice

THE PSNI has again refused to disclose the legal advice on which COVID-19 restriction actions were based, despite a request to reconsider.

However, it has pointed out that partner agencies, including two specific government departments were fully supportive of the stance originally taken.

While some clarification on regulations has been provided, both the Department of Health and Department of Justice have placed responsibility for enforcement firmly with police, although neither will comment on the legal advice provided or if they obtained their own.

The PSNI were asked to review their decision not to release legal advice around COVID-19 restrictions given this was used as the basis for enforcement, therefore directly impacting on the public. In the event refusal was repeated with legal privilege cited, the PSNI were asked if this was PSNI privilege or a demand by the lawyers who provided it?

In either instance, PSNI were asked to indicate what accountability exists?

A spokesperson replied: “Whilst our legal advice is subject to legal privilege, we understand the need to be transparent and accountable to the community on this issue. It is therefore important to note that our current approach was developed with the benefit of other legal consultation and guidance and that it has the support of a range of partners including the Northern Ireland Policing Board and the Northern Ireland Executive including the Department of Health and the Department of Justice.”

This led to enquiries with each of the named partners, who were asked to clarify their support the PSNI’s original approach to COVID-19 restrictions as interpreted by the legal advice, and if they obtained their own legal advice on this matter or concurred with that provided to PSNI?

A Department of Justice spokesperson said: “All operational decisions are a matter for the Chief Constable. The Minister supports the reasonable and proportionate approach taken by the PSNI since the Regulations were made; and supports the Executive decision to clarify the Regulations in that regard. These measures are in place to protect not only key workers but also the community as a whole.”

As the reply did not address the issue of legal advice, it was sent back for clarification. There has been no further response at the time of publishing.

Meanwhile a spokesperson for the Department of Health said: “These regulations were introduced by the Department of Health, with support from all Executive Ministers. Responsibility for enforcing them rests with the Police.

"Regulations are never going to cover all potential aspects of human interaction and behaviour in a modern society. There will inevitably be some shades of grey. That’s the reality of life. The Police have rightly made clear that officers will apply a 'reasonableness' test on occasions when deciding if some behaviours may breach the regulations

As with the Department of Justice, this contained nothing on the issue of legal advice, and was sent back for clarification. There has been no further response at the time of publishing.

In respect of the Policing Board, the issue of legal advice was likewise not addressed, the response confirmed its role around accountability. It was also confirmed the Board’s Human Rights Advisor is to report on PSNI’s management of the COVID-19 powers which could potentially to impact on public confidence.

A spokesperson stated: "The Policing Board has been receiving regular reports from the Chief Constable on the police response to COVID-19 and has questioned actions being taken by PSNI to support the decisions of the Northern Ireland Executive.

"In this unprecedented situation, the Chief Constable discussed the approach taken to help prevent spread of the pandemic, assuring the Board they would seek as far as possible to persuade people to observe social distancing, not to undertake unnecessary journeys and as directed by the Executive, stay home to save lives. The Board has supported this approach but also shares the view that greater clarity within the Regulations set by the Executive would have been helpful to police interpretation in some areas.

“As the oversight body for policing, it is our job to ensure PSNI is accountable for decisions being taken that affect how service is delivered, and that actions are considered reasonable and proportionate to the circumstances. The Board’s Human Rights Advisor will report on the policing approach of the new dispersal powers, alongside any other operational policing decisions taken in response to COVID-19, that have the potential to impact on public confidence in the service.

“As a Board we thank our officers and staff for all the work that they are doing at this challenging time. We urge the public to continue to work with police and to remember the reasons why we are asked by the Executive to restrict ‘normal’ activities. We all need to work together to prevent any further deaths from COVID-19.”