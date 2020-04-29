Strabane woman shares experience of lockdown in Australia

A STRABANE woman now living in Australia where lockdown has been imposed for over a month due to the coronavirus pandemic has shared her experience.

Charlene Burke (née McGirr) and her husband Adrian moved to the sunny climes of Queensland 17 months ago.

Soon after they welcomed their baby daughter, Rose, now five-months-old.

Australia had been quick to move to an early lockdown in an effort to slow the spread of the virus and as a consequence, so far it has been able to keep the number of coronavirus cases low.

New Zealand has also reported low numbers of infections and deaths, compared to other major countries.

Yet despite their early successes, any move to ease coronavirus restrictions could be a long way off yet with Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk warning that the state is moving towards a peak in July and that people can expect restriction on movement for six months.

Life in the country has changed dramatically in recent weeks but Charlene says it is a new way of life that people are adjusting to.

"Thankfully we are good so far and numbers are still low in all of Australia. It's just over 60, I think," she said.

"There have been low numbers now for a few days but there is a worry it might rise when our winter hits so we have such serious restrictions here for nearly a month now and it seems to be working.

"Most people are respecting it (lockdown).

“You get big fines if you don't comply with the restrictions. Over the Easter weekend police handed out hundreds of fines for people not following the rules. Many were having picnics outside and you can't do that."

Despite the cautious optimism that the country has so far managed to curtail the virus' spread, there still exists the worry of a second wave and particular attention has been paid to the example of Singapore where restrictions were loosened early and the number of infections increased.

"They are keeping everything in place, they say, for six months. The airports have been shut for all flights from last month. Only mercy flights are happening now. For now, this is our new normal though so we have got to get used to it.

"We can't cross borders into other states. You can only go out for exercise, to the shops or pharmacy. We are moving house and I had to get things in the big shopping centre and I have never seen it as quiet. It was crazy," Charlene added.

"Some people do wear masks. When you enter a supermarket you are given hand sanitizer if you want and again when you leave. The rollies (trolleys) are cleaned all the time and the self checkout too. I wear gloves going shopping and sometimes a mask.

"Not many people are allowed inside places anymore so it's easy to avoid people and keep your distance.

"I don't be in the city much now but walkways and places like that are still busy because people can't do much.

"Food shops are quieter too. A lot of stores are shut but the big ones have stayed open. All restaurants can now do takeaway."

A former teacher at St Catherine's Primary School here in Strabane, Charlene teaches at a kindergarten.

Schools remain open for the children of key workers and at Avenues Early Learning, Charlene has 18 pupils aged four to five-years-old and in the school setting, precautions are being taken.

"Schools are open for key workers which is good and all day cares are now free for key workers too so I don't have to pay for Rose. I still have 18 coming in because we have so many people still working.

"Rose's day care room has ten babies. The Prime Minister just made a plea to parents that schools are safe so send them back if you can.

"In my work, parents can only drop their kids at reception and a teacher comes to get them, washes their hands and the child's and brings them outside to play first. They are doing all they can to stop it spreading.

"We also have to bring in our own cutlery and stuff for lunch now too. It's crazy times but it's just a different normal. I suppose we are used to it now.

"I just feel very lucky I have this job and love it. Also, Rose gets to come to my work now too because of the day centre being there which makes me feel so at ease."

While streets are a lot quieter, the Strabane woman says there are still plenty of people out and the mood is upbeat.

"It's getting quiet now but it's not as bad as home. So far it seems okay, people still smile at you out walking but they do do their best to avoid you. People are so worried that they might have it and not know and be passing it on.

"Our state is doing good so far. I would worry more if I was in New South Wales state as they have high numbers and are testing nearly everyone because clusters came out there.

"Everyone is being so kind and helpful. People are also donating things to other people and the healthcare workers. It's lovely.

"There is a new thing now called a Care Army where people volunteer to check in on the elderly and vulnerable and get them food, medication and other things they need."

Unfortunately for the family it means that a planned trip back home at Christmas is now unlikely to happen.

"We were coming home at Christmas but we don't think that's happening now. All the big companies like Virgin and Quantas have stepped down their staff and are trying to get a government bail-out because the airports are not working.

"It's very strict but it seems to be working too. Anyone who comes in on mercy flight is brought straight from the airport by the police and army to a hotel for 14 days quarantine. They can't leave their room, only to open the door to receive food.

"Tasmania have also closed down a hospital to contain an outbreak. The government have set up a JobKeeper Programme so companies can pay staff if they are not working."

Like so many, Charlene is relying on social media to stay in touch with family and in a message to her loved ones back home, she said: "Be safe. We miss you loads and can't wait to see you.

"Thank God for video calls and messaging. It keeps us connected and we don't miss much."