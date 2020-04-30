Reader's praise for bloomin' marvellous floral displays

Sir -In these rather “different” days it is encouraging to find something really cheerful.

On my daily walks and my weekly drives around our town I am amazed by the beautiful flower displays which the Council has given us.The delightful colours simply “brighten “ my journeys! I look forward to my little “outings”.

Sincere thanks and congratulations to everyone involved in the preparing, planting and the looking after of these wonderful enhancements to our borough. Well done Ballymena!

Irene M Thompson

Ballymena,