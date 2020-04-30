Coronavirus death toll rises again

THE coronavirus death toll now stands at 347 with the announcement today that a further nine people have tragically passed away.

This figure is likely to be higher once community deaths related to the disease are taken into account.

There have also been an additional 73 people diagnosed with Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, bringing the total number of confirmed cases here to 3536.

Some 2243 more tests were carried out, meaning 25,778 tests have been conducted for coronavirus across the province. This figure includes 824 tests carried out as part of the national testing programme.

Health Minister Robin Swann today asked everyone to "resolve to do better" as it looks highly likely the lockdown restrictions will continue after the current three-week timeframe.

He said there would not be any "major or sudden shifts back to the way things used to be".

Minister Swann said we had not reached the point where restrictions could be relaxed yet.