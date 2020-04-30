1st Keady Scouts say thank you to the NHS


MEMBERS of 1st Keady Scouts have said a heartfelt thank you to members of the NHS with a special video.

People across the UK have been clapping their hands and rattling their pans every Thursday at 8pm to show their appreciation for the efforts of healthcare professionals and key workers.

The idea was advised by London woman Annemarie Plas, inspired by it happening in her home country of the Netherlands and other European countries. It has been taking place since the lockdown began last month.

