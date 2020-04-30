Bessbrook pipe band show their support for care workers

BESSBROOK Crimson Arrow Pipe Band have been out once again showing their support for healthcare workers.

As well as playing at Hockley Lodge Private Nursing Home they also showed their appreciation to the Meadows Residential Home in Richhill, which you can see above.

Last week the band performed for staff at Daisy Hill Hospital in Newry and were overwhelmed by the response.

"Our aim was to say Thank You to all the staff at Daisy Hill and also to all keyworkers during this pandemic," said the band.

"Many people are providing support and maintaining vital services in our community.

"Everyone at the band here felt that by doing this small gesture it would be a token of thanks to the real heroes of the NHS who are doing an incredible job day in and out, and it was our way of showing support for them to give them a lift in extremely difficult times for them."

They added that they had received lots of well wishes from Facebook posts, direct messages and people speaking to them.

"We have also received feedback from staff at Daisy Hill that they fully appreciated the band playing and also the support shown to them by the Translink drivers for their cavalcade," they added.

"We also took the opportunity to play for a local resident who has been connected to the Pipe Band world for many years.

"While we are unable to fulfil requests to play at specific houses during the lockdown, keep an eye on our page for further support we hope to do over the coming weeks."