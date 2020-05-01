Reporter:
Dessie Blackadder
Friday 1 May 2020 10:12
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group
Characters left: 1500
standard
Coronavirus latest: further 11 deaths related to Covid-19
STATSports SuperCupNI cancelled
Sadie Browne shows she’s back to full fitness after contracting Covid-19 .
The Wailers playing to a packed crowd at Stendhal Festival in 2018.
Armoy born woman Michelle Christie pictured during her sailing adventures.
Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.
Northern Constitution
23 Main Street, Limavady
BT49 0EP
Tel: 028 7776 2130