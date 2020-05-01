Aughnacloy lady Sara helping thousands of health workers... with more than a little help from her friends!

AN Aughnacloy lady is helping the health service in its fight against Covid-19 by making and distributing face shields, with more than a little help from her friends!

Sara Khan - who is a teacher at Castlederg High School - along with her husband Maurice and three children, Sophie, Ellie and Toby have been busy over the past couple of weeks making visors for hospitals and health and care centres.

With the help and support of friends in Aughnacloy, Omagh and Plumbridge, they are making and distributing thousands of much-needed face shields to health professionals throughout the province!

Sara said: “I am a teacher at Castlederg High School and decided to make some face shields through the school's TD department.

“What started out as a few visors quickly grew and soon my husband and family got involved. My children are members of Dungannon Hockey Club and the club very kindly agreed to come on board and help in the production and distribution.

“Dungannon Ladies Hockey Club Chairperson Noleen Elliott, her husband Trevor along with their daughters, current club captain Jill and former captain Karen have been super productive helping me to supply Mid-Ulster and the East with Omagh lady Una Doherty and Plumbridge couple Samantha and Derek Spratt equally buy producing and supplying the visors in the west.”

Over the past weeks around 2,800 visors, all made to a high standard, have been manufactured by Sara and her friends and they say they will continue to make the visors as long as the demand is there.

And with PPE equipment in short supply in places, their efforts are all the more vital.

To date the visors have been distributed to hospitals, surgeries, care homes and other health facilities. They include Altnagelvin Hospital, Londonderry; South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen; Craigavon Area Hospital; Daisy Hill Hospital, Newry; and Mid-Ulster Health Care, South Tyrone Hospital to name but a few.

‘Support’

Continued Sara: “We have a small but dedicated team and also receive lots of support and donations from local schools, business and organisation. I have also set up a GoFundMe page for donations which will allow us to continue to source materials.

“My thanks go to all who have and are making donations and also to Noleen, Trevor, Jill and Karen; Una Doherty, Samantha and Derek, Dungannon Ladies Hockey Club and my own family for all they are doing.

“Making and distributing the visors keeps us busy as we are sitting about the house, but more importantly it is helping those involved in the fight against coronavirus.”

Just before being contacted by the Courier, Sara and her team had donated 50 visors that morning to a care worker in Ballymena and Daisy Hill Hospital as her visor manufacturing mission continues.

One of many Tyrone and Mid-Ulster people stepping up to help in the Covid-19 battle, Sara and her friends are making a major contribution to the health service in its valuable efforts to save lives.

Businesses which have supported the project to-date are: Frew Business Centre, Moy; Greystone Joinery & Construction Limited; McClures Upholstery, Dungannon; Second Time Around Upholstery, Trillick; Parkland Vets; Technology Supplies Shrewsbury; Building Solutions; Bearney Nurseries NI, Strabane; B McNamees Hardware Newtownstewart; Skea Eggs.

Schools supporting the project to date are:

Castlederg HS

Royal School Dungannon

Integrated College Dungannon

Royal School Armagh

Aughnacloy College

Drumglass High School

Fivemiletown College

Enniskillen Royal Grammar