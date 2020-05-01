Council urges VE Day social distance garden party!

The people of Mid and East Antrim are being asked to don their party hats and roll out the bunting as Council joins the UK-wide Virtual #VEDay75 Celebrations!

Unfortunately Council plans to hold a weekend of family fun and festivities in Larne to mark the 75th Anniversary of the end of the Second World War, have been cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

But that doesn’t mean the celebrations can’t still go ahead, albeit virtually and from the comfort of your own homes.

Council have lined up a programme of online activities for our community to join in with on VE Day, from 10.30am on Friday 8 May, concluding in a rousing singalong rendition of Dame Vera Lynn’s iconic ‘We’ll Meet Again’ at 9pm, before Her Majesty The Queen’s Address to the Nation.

Council will also be supporting the national ‘Ringing out for Peace’ event and are asking all our local churches to get in touch if they would like to take part in this historic moment.

The programme of activities also features a special online tribute to the recipients of our Silver Poppies, a specially commissioned commemorative gift to surviving World War Two Veterans within our borough.

We are hoping as many people in our community will join in the wartime spirit and decorate their homes – and themselves – in 1945 Garden Party style, all while following the public health rules on social distancing of course.

A council spokesperson said: “Why not share your photos and videos on our social media channels, with the tags #VEDay75MEA #VEDay75 and #ThankYou in honour of the bravery and contribution of all those who served during World War Two?

“If you have any treasured photos of family, friends and communities in Mid and East Antrim marking the end of the war in Europe, we encourage you to share them with us by messaging our Facebook page or emailing communications@midandeastantrim.

gov.uk so that they can be included in our Virtual VE Day Exhibition.