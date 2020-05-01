Residents asked to share their experience of 'Living in Lockdown'

In recognising the scale and impact of COVID-19 on our district, Newry, Mourne and Down District Council, through its museums, will record for future generations how we lived through these very different and difficult circumstances.

The aim of this new project, called ‘Living in Lockdown’, is to understand the impact the pandemic has had on individuals, business, commerce, arts, culture, sport and religious life in our district. Whatever experience you are living through – big or small, negative or positive – we would like to know. What do you do to keep fit? Do you live your life via Skype, Facebook and Zoom? Do you still attend your church service online? Maybe you have been forced to do all those DIY jobs you were putting off?

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council Chairperson, Councillor Charlie Casey said, “This is a project unlike any other the Council has undertaken. To those looking back on these extraordinary times, it will show how we came together as a community to help keep each other safe.

“’Living in Lockdown’ will be co-ordinated by Newry and Mourne Museum and Down County Museum, both of which act as the district’s collective memory-bank. The project will help both museums record the history of this difficult period and we are very keen to collect your reactions, responses and feelings as to how your life has changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic for posterity.”

Councillor Casey continued, “The material collected will be wide ranging and include photography and video recordings, social media posts, email bulletins, newspapers, artefacts and documents, and diaries which may take the form of daily written or online diary accounts. The invaluable contribution of essential workers and the voluntary sector will be explored, as well as businesses, communities and individuals who have mobilised their resources to help.

“We are asking our residents to help and to share their story with us. You may be self-isolating or work as a care provider, maybe you are self-employed. Whatever you are doing, we are interested in all aspects of your life, great and small.”

If you are interested in taking part in this unique project to share your stories, thoughts, pictures, diaries and journals, or anything else that you feel captures what we are currently living through, please email museum@nmandd.org or DCMuseum@nmandd.org for details on how to make a submission.