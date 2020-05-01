Appeal after stolen car found at Rathfriland

POLICE are appealing for information in relation to the theft of a car, which was later found abandoned after a crash at Rathfriland last night (Thursday).

A white Renault Kadjar was believed to have been taken from the Pinewood View area of Newcastle on Thursday, 30 April.

Police said they believed the car was taken some time between 7pm and 11pm after the car keys, which had been inside the house, were removed.

“Later last night, just before 11.45pm, the car was located abandoned, having seemingly collided with a tree, in the Castlewellan Road area of Rathfriland," said Sergeant Ashe.

“I am appealing to anyone with information, or who noticed any suspicious activity in the area, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 448 of 30/04/20.

“I’m also keen to take the opportunity to remind local people to take extra care to keep vehicles safe. Always lock and close the windows of your vehicle when unattended. Keys and ignition fobs should be kept safe, and out of sight and reach. And if you have a garage, use it," he added.

Advice on keeping homes, cars and belongings safe is available by contacting your local Crime Prevention Officer on 101.

