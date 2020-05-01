Asda employee's 'Incredible' Hulk suprise brings a smile to Sam (4)

A FOUR-YEAR-OLD boy has been able to transform into his favourite superhero thanks to a local supermarket employee going the extra mile.

Asda Strabane store's 'Community Champion' Matthew Tracey has helped make the lockdown more fun for Hulk fan Sam by delivering a George dressing up costume to his home.

Sam's mum Claire is self-isolating and had no way of calling in to get Sam the outfit he desperately wanted, so Matthew was only too happy to help.

He said: "Luckily, there were three in stock in our George department and one was in Sam's size! I got it for him and dropped it off at the house on the way home from work.

"Claire sent me some great photos and Sam just loves the costume. He's one extremely happy boy. I don't think he's taken it off since he got it!"

Sam's mum Claire says Matthew's kind gesture has given her son endless hours of fun.

"Sam never really asks for anything, but he's mad on the Hulk and the Avengers and really wanted a costume so he could play while he's at home with me as he's been really missing his friends," she said.

"Trying to keep him occupied with what's been going on has been really difficult. I couldn't seem to find a costume anywhere, but Matthew managed to get us one.

"It was a lovely gesture and very kind of Matthew. Sam absolutely loves it - he keeps turning things over pretending he's the Hulk!"