Cannabis and money seized in Aughnacloy

One man was arrested and a sum of money and suspected cannabis seized following an incident on the Monaghan Road in Aughnacloy on Thursday, April 30.

Shortly before 8pm, a white Volkswagen Passat, driving from Northern Ireland into the Republic of Ireland, turned in the road when it encountered a Garda checkpoint and drove back towards Aughnacloy.

The car was observed by PSNI officers, who were in the area preparing to set up a checkpoint on the northern side of the border. The car was followed by PSNI officers into Aughnacloy and stopped. The vehicle and three occupants were searched after a smell of cannabis was detected, with over 2,500 Euro and a quantity of suspected cannabis recovered.

A 22 year old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession of class B drugs and possession of criminal property and was later released on bail to return for interview at a later date.

"This is just one example that highlights the success of our partnership with An Garda Siochana in tackling crime along the border area," said a police spokesperson.

"We will continue our coordinated patrols and checks at border crossings over the weekend to encourage people to follow government regulations and help stop the spread of Covid19."

