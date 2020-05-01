Coronavirus: daily update

NORTHERN Ireland Executive ministers and their officials have over the past 24 hours been involved in a number of initiatives and critical decisions relating to the Coronavirus emergency.

Economy Minister Diane Dodds confirmed that small businesses occupying rental property can avail of the £10,000 Small Business Support Grant Scheme during the Covid-19 lockdown.

As a new online form for businesses occupying rental properties went live on the nibusinessinfo website, Minister Dodds said: “I am pleased to confirm that small businesses that occupy a rental property can now apply for the £10,000 grant scheme. I have taken this step so that the small business that occupies a rental property, and not the landlord or managing agent who is responsible for paying the rates, will benefit.”

To date, 18,508 payments have been issued to companies under the scheme.

The Minister also disclosed that the first payments had been made under the £25,000 grant scheme for businesses in the retail, hospitality, tourism and leisure sectors.

Applications for both schemes are due to close on May 20.

Meanwhile, Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Minister Edwin Poots announced further measures to enable more TB herd tests to be completed safely on farms during the Covid-19 emergency.

From May 4, calves under 180 days old may be exempt from all bovine TB (bTB) herd test types if they cannot be tested safely in accordance with the latest Public Health Agency guidance on social distancing to allow more herd tests to proceed safely.

Minister Poots said: “This will facilitate more testing of older cattle, where herd tests can proceed safely, and will help to maintain the vital TB surveillance programme during the Covid-19 crisis. Herds with clear tests will retain or regain their Officially TB Free (OTF) status and can trade freely with the exception of untested calves aged between 42 and 180 days.”

In order to protect animal health and Northern Ireland’s international trading position, untested calves will be restricted and cannot be traded until or unless they can be tested safely with a negative result. This measure will be kept under review.

The Minister also announced some additional temporary measures which will ensure:

* Herds restricted for overdue tests will be allowed to purchase in cattle;

* Herds will not be automatically associated when cattle are permitted to move, on welfare grounds, from one TB restricted herd to another restricted herd;

* The requirement for herds, that haven’t been tested for 15 months, to complete two herd tests before regaining OTF status is being withdrawn as a temporary measure;

* Where a vet practice is not carrying out any bTB tests, the farmer can contact their local Divisional Veterinary Office (DVO) to request change of vet. Once the DVO confirms the situation with the veterinary practice, the test can be re-assigned to the DVO or another practice.

* The number of TB letters sent to farmers will be reduced by streamlining the current communications.

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon paid tribute to the British Medical Association (BMA) for their help in ensuring key workers requiring medical assessments can have their driving licences renewed.

Following a call today with BMA NI GP chair Dr Alan Stout, Minister Mallon said: “I am indebted to the BMA and the GPs they represent for agreeing to support and prioritise the processing of medical forms for those key workers who need them to renew their licences.

“At this time of great challenge, our health workers are the backbone of the fight against Covid-19. GPs are on the frontline giving us the care we need and they are supporting us in ensuring that our key workers are able to get to and from work using their own vehicles.

“Many of these key workers may be doctors and nurses, ambulance staff or those driving lorries to secure the delivery of food, goods and medical supplies. This is further evidence of how partnership working is key to ensuring we get through this crisis together.”

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey sounded a warning to local councils that she will not support any moves by them that undermine workers’ rights.

Minister Hargey was responding to reports that some councils have decided to lay off staff in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Urging them to exhaust all options to protect workers’ rights and safeguard jobs, the Minister said: “My officials have been working closely with councils to understand the full level of their lost income, the additional costs they have incurred in relation to the pandemic, and the extent to which they can manage the situation by making use of the Government’s Job Retention Scheme.

“During this crisis, more than ever before, we need to show solidarity with workers across the public, private and third sectors. I call on councils, and other employers to do all in their power to safeguard jobs so that, when the current restrictions are lifted, those very workers can contribute to the economic recovery that we will so badly need.”