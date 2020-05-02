Eleven new COVID-19 deaths recorded in Northern Ireland

SIX more people have died as a result of coronavirus in the last 24 hours in Northern Ireland, today's figures show.
And five more deaths have been reported which occurred at an earlier stage, bringing the death total here to 376.
The latest figures show that 41 of those COVID-19 deaths have happened in the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon borough – the second highest in Northern Ireland. Only Belfast has more with 117, while in neighbouring Newry, Mourne and Down there have been 25.
Over 2,666 people have been tested in the ABC borough for COVID-19, with 371 testing positive, 2,293 having negative outcomes and two people having indeterminate tests.
Meanwhile, so far at Craigavon Area Hospital there have been 780 COVID-19 patients discharged, more than any other hospital in Northern Ireland, while there are 152 inpatients, while at Daisy Hill 141 people have been discharged.

