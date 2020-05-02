Number of penalty notices issued for breaches of coronavirus regulations released

THE PSNI have issued four penalty notices to members of the public in the last week for breaches of coronavirus restrictions.

The figures for the period between Friday, April 24 and yesterday (Friday, April 1) show that no community restorative notices were issued during the same period.

In Newry, Mourne and Down six CRNs and four PCNs were handed out by police officers.

Across Northern Ireland 639 CRNs and 377 PNDs have been issued between March 30 and May 1.

With the May Bank Holiday coming up at the end of next week, Assistant Chief Constable Alan Todd has reminded everyone that the "simple health advice is to stay at home and only leave home when it is absolutely essential".

He said, "People are permitted to leave their homes for essential matters such as to seek medical assistance, obtain basic necessities including food and medical supplies, provide care or assistance to a vulnerable person, donate blood, to attend a funeral of a member of the person’s household or close family member.

"It is also reasonable to travel for the purpose of work or to provide voluntary or charitable services where it not reasonably possible for that person to work or provide those services from their home.

"Essential travel does not however include visits to second homes, camp sites, caravan parks or similar. People should stay in their main place of residence."

Assistant Chief Constable Todd said that officers on both sides of border appreciate that the forthcoming bank holidays weekends are traditionally busy when people would visit family, or visit resorts or beauty spots.

However, he added: "We have to remember, as has been said time and time again, that this is a health crisis not a holiday.

"We need to behave differently and we all need to work together to help prevent the spread of Covid-19.

"We have been working closely with An Garda Síochána throughout the period of the restrictions and we will continue to do so in relation to an appropriate policing response and to coordinate our operational activity over both bank holiday weekends.

“We have a joint interest for people to stay at home and protect both our health services and save lives both sides of the border.

"We will continue to conduct patrols and vehicle checkpoints and you will continue to see police patrols and checkpoints across Northern Ireland for example at beauty spots, on roads going to key resorts and in border areas to engage with the public to ensure that everyone understands and is adhering to the direction from our government.

"If you don’t have a reasonable explanation for your travel, we will turn you back.

"We will continue to engage with people and explain what we need them to do and encourage them to follow the restrictions that are in place but for the small numbers of people who are continuing to ignore the restrictions, it is inevitable that we will have to move to enforcement through the issue of penalty notices but I would stress this is always a last resort."