Clive and Matthew complete their marathon charity effort

WELL done to our man Clive Nesbitt and his running mate Matthew Nicholson on completing their 'Not The Belfast Marathon' earlier today (Sunday)!

Production Manager Clive, who is celebrating 40 years with the Alpha Media Group, and Matthew were doing it for a good cause – to help people on the front line in the fight against COVID-19.

The pair were due to take part in the Belfast Marathon this weekend.

However, due to the coronavirus crisis, that is not happening.

So they decided instead to run a marathon locally and raise some money for local nursing homes.

And while their finishing time won't give Mo Farah anything to worry about (although we doubt Sir Mo would have stopped for a 'fizzy water' or two, as Clive puts it) the pair have raised £675 so far and there is still time to donate!

"Thanks to everyone that has donated," said Clive, adding, "So many worthy causes need people's hard earned cash in these difficult times thank you once again.

"Matthew and I only decided to do this at the last minute so we think about £600 has been raised for PPE for local nursing homes, which is fantastic!"

The pair are celebrating with a few more fizzy waters and their feet up in the back garden - very well earned lads!