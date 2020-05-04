Aghyaran's Amy-Mae to feature in BBC documentary

IN April 1994 the world's view of Irish dancing changed forever. Michael Flatley and Jean Butler, alongside a troop of Irish dancers performed a breath-taking dance during the Eurovision Song Contest which was being hosted in Dublin.

Riverdance became a musical show which travelled the world. As the show prepares to return home to Dublin to celebrate its 25th anniversary with a special gala performance, its cast of Irish dancers from all over the world are deep in intense rehearsals.

It's being billed as one of the biggest nights in Irish dance in living memory, audience expectations have never been higher and nothing can be left to chance.

A new BBC documentary, True North: Born To Riverdance, narrated by Angela Scanlon, steps behind the curtain and into the process of choosing the coveted role of male and female lead.

For Amy-Mae Dolan from Aghyaran, this is her life's goal.

She wants the chance to step into Jean Butler's shoes.

The documentary follows her intense physical and mental preparations both at her family home outside Castlederg, and in Dublin where the cast come together for two weeks of gruelling rehearsals before the show opens.

For each of the three female contenders - Natasia Petracic from Australia, Meadhbh Kennedy from the Republic of Ireland, and Amy-Mae Dolan- being chosen to be the principal dancer on this special night would mean everything.

The decision lies with co-founder of the show John McColgan and he knows these young women are pinning all their hopes on becoming part of the show's legacy.

For Amy-Mae, her dedication to dance has led her to this moment but will it be enough to secure her the top spot and bring to life all her hopes and dreams.

True North: Born to Riverdance is made by Tyrone Productions for BBC.

It will be broadcast on BBC One Northern Ireland on Monday, May 4 at 10.45pm. It will also be available on BBC iPlayer.